First lady Dr. Jill Biden warned parts of East Africa are "on the precipice" of famine as the region is dealing with a severe drought, threatening livelihoods and the ability of families to feed their children.

Her comments came in a series of wide-ranging interviews during a recent five-day trip to Africa that were part of "CNN Primetime: Jill Biden Abroad." In the interviews, she shared her thoughts about the 2024 presidential campaign, weighed in on the classified documents found at their Wilmington, Delaware, home, and talked about life as first lady, including relationships with the women who held the role in the past.

