First lady Dr. Jill Biden will make a two-day, four-state blitz next week as part of the administration's "Investing in America" tour, offering a preview of how she could be deployed in a possible reelection bid.

The first lady will travel to Colorado and Michigan, a key battleground state, on Monday followed by stops in Maine and Vermont on Wednesday where she will also be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a White House official previewing the trip told CNN.

