First lady Jill Biden and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor visited the Bronx Children's Museum Wednesday, marking a rare moment where a justice from the nation's highest court appeared at an event with one of the White House principals.

The two women visited with children and toured the museum to celebrate the recent opening of its permanent site as well as tout the multicultural education programming it offers to the community.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

