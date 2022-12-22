Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination for Virginia's 4th Congressional District in the special election to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, the commonwealth's Democratic Party announced early Thursday morning in a news release, putting her in prime position to become the first Black woman to represent the Old Dominion in Congress.

McEachin died in November just weeks after winning reelection.

CNN's Renée Rigdon contributed to this report.

