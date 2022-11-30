House Democrats are set to hold their leadership elections Wednesday, where current House caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.

House Democrats are slated to meet behind closed doors on Capitol Hill at 9 a.m. ET.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

