Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal announced in a new letter to her colleagues Friday that she will not enter the House Democratic leadership race and instead will run for reelection for her spot leading progressives in the chamber.

Jayapal's decision demonstrates that a path is clearing for the lawmakers seeking the top jobs: Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, who currently serves as caucus chair and announced his run for leader Friday; Katherine Clark, who currently serves as assistant speaker and already announced her candidacy for Democratic whip; and Pete Aguilar, currently vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, who announced Friday his run for caucus chair.

