As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine.

US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster -- or provide cover for -- that effort, it should be considered on the table.

