The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday.

"The referral itself is pretty much worthless," Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on "CNN Newsroom." "The Department of Justice doesn't have to follow it. There's been an existing investigation that we have been dealing with for quite some time. Really what this does, If anything, it just politicizes the process."

