The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has renewed its effort to force former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before Congress about the attack on the US Capitol and to obtain his phone logs, according to attorneys for Meadows.

Lawyers for Meadows wrote to a federal court on Wednesday asking for emergency help to hold off the subpoenas. Judge Carl Nichols earlier this week dismissed a lawsuit that Meadows had brought against the select committee last year, where he challenged their subpoenas.

