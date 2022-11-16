January 6 committee pushes back on Pence 'closing the door' on his potential testimony

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on November 16 pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony. Pence is seen here in April 2021 in South Carolina.

 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony and that he was "closing the door" on it.

"The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book," said Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, who serve as the panel's chair and vice chair, in a joint statement.

