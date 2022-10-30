The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency.

A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney John Eastman disclosed that the House said it had accessed the emails on Friday.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

