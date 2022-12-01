A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.

"(Republicans have) been pretty clear they'd like to undermine the work we've done but we're going to prevent that. We are going to release all the information we've collected so it cannot be selectively edited and spun," California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "CNN This Morning."

