The House January 6 committee is withdrawing its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as it concludes its work.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena," Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, wrote in a letter to Trump's attorney Wednesday obtained by CNN.

