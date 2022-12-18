January 6 committee considering how to handle uncooperative GOP lawmakers, Schiff says

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, speaks during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, said Sunday the panel is considering how to hold accountable the GOP lawmakers who defied their subpoenas.

"We will also be considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in," the California Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

