Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, told reporters the committee will hold its final public meeting on Monday and that the panel's full report will come out December 21.

Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said the committee will approve the panel's final report on December 19 and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department, but the public will not see the final report until two days later.

