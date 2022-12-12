A Texas man charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol pleaded guilty Monday to threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter shortly after the riot.

On January 6, in the hours after the Capitol had been cleared of rioters, Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, posted a Tweet saying, "Impeach." Garret Miller replied: "Assassinate AOC."

CNN's Marshall Cohen, Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

