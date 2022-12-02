Jamal Simmons, Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director, is leaving her office around a year after his role was announced.

"It was an honor to serve such a historic Vice President," Simmons said in a statement to CNN. "I'll be talking about this job for the rest of my life. I won't miss the hours but I will miss the people."

