Lawyers for Jack Daniel's will argue to the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a dog toy company violated federal trademark law when it parodied the distiller's bottle to sell a "Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker" toy replete with poop-themed jokes.

The case pits the rights of a famous trademark holder against the First Amendment rights of a company that wants to use those marks to sell a humorous product.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

