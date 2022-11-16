Ivanka Trump says she does not 'plan to be involved in politics' following father's campaign announcement

Ivanka Trump, here in Washington, DC, on August 4, 2020, says she does not 'plan to be involved in politics' following her father's 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn't plan to be involved in former President Donald Trump's campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House.

"I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," said Trump, who did not attend Tuesday night's event. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

