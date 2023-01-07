California's Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution -- and a priceless vintage Superman comic.

The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of "Superman" #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia's parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.

