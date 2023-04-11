'It feels like Groundhog Day': Federal officials frustrated by whiplash as Biden turns to Trump-era border policies

A US Border Patrol agent leads migrants who crossed into the US from Mexico to a van for transportation in El Paso, Texas, on December 21, 2022.

 Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images

US asylum officers are frustrated by policy whiplash under President Joe Biden, and some are considering leaving their posts, as administration officials contemplate restarting controversial Trump-era border policies that would largely limit who could seek refuge in the United States.

"At this point, I can't tell the difference between Biden immigration policy and Trump immigration policy," one asylum officer told CNN.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.