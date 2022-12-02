An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.

The report does not mention Comey or McCabe by name but says the assessment was conducted after a July New York Times article.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.