An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight towards the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat acted in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner," CENTCOM said, which violated international standards for safe maritime behavior.

