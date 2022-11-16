Iranian government-sponsored hackers compromised the network of an unnamed US federal government agency starting in February, stealing passwords on the network and installing software to generate cryptocurrency, US officials said Wednesday.

Though the hack likely began in February, officials at the Department of Homeland Security responded to the breach in June to clean up the network of the civilian agency, the FBI and DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a public advisory.

