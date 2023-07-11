(CNN) — Iowa’s state House passed a bill Tuesday night that would ban most abortions in the state as early as six weeks into pregnancy, acting quickly in the special session ordered by GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds with the sole purpose of restricting the procedure in the state.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it must earn approval before it can move to Reynold’s desk for her signature.

CNN’s Eric Bradner, Sydney Kashiwagi and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report

