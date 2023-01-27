Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address.

Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.

CNN's Annie Grayer and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

