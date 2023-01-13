A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality.

President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on a private pledge two months prior, smiling as he ignored the shouted questions directed his way about the investigation into classified documents found at his home and old private office.

