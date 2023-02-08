Initial classified balloon report wasn't flagged as urgent, drawing criticism

A day before the suspected Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace over Alaska, the Defense Intelligence Agency quietly sent an internal report that a foreign object was headed towards US territory, military and intelligence officials familiar with the matter told CNN.

The report -- also known as a "tipper" -- was disseminated through classified channels accessible across the US government. But it wasn't flagged as an urgent warning and top defense and intelligence officials who saw it weren't immediately alarmed by it, according to sources. Instead of treating it as an immediate threat, the US moved to investigate the object, seeing it as an opportunity to observe and collect intelligence.

