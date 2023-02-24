Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting for her political survival, seeking to finish in the top two in Tuesday's crowded primary and advance to an April runoff in her quest for a second term.

Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first out gay person to serve as mayor of a city often pilloried by conservatives in national debates over violence and gun control, rose to prominence as a pugnacious reformer promising a break from the corruption and clubby governance that had long marked Chicago politics.

