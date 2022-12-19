Incoming New York congressman may have misrepresented parts of his resume, New York Times reports

US Rep.-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on November 19.

 Wade Vandervort/AFP/Getty Images

Incoming Republican Rep. George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a report in The New York Times finds.

The Times, citing public documents and court records, reported that key parts of Santos' biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence, including his education and employment history.

CNN's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

