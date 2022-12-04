Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber.

"Kevin is the only person that I will be voting for, for speaker, if it's one vote or multiple votes. And I think there's many of my colleagues who feel the same way," Lawler said on "State of the Union" in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "And frankly, we're not going to be held hostage by a handful of members, when the overwhelming majority of the conference is in full support of Kevin."

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

