Claims by incoming Republican Rep. George Santos that his grandparents "survived the Holocaust" as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their surname to survive are contradicted by sources reviewed by CNN's KFile including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists.

Santos, who has called himself "half Jewish" and a "Latino Jew" in media appearances, has claimed his maternal grandfather was originally from Ukraine and fled to Brazil to escape Nazism. In another telling, the New York Republican said his grandparents converted to Catholicism during the rise of Nazism in Belgium after fleeing Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union. In another telling, he claimed his family changed their name to survive Nazism.

