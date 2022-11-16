In a raw and emotional testimony on Wednesday, Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy, recounted being dragged into the conspiratorial underbelly of the internet and how she believed she was acting like an American patriot on January 6, 2021.

Watkins made a surprise appearance on the stand to testify in her own defense and impress upon the jury that she was unaware of any plan to storm the US Capitol that day.

