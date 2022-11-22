Dr. Anthony Fauci, in his final White House briefing before departing his official positions, said he hopes that he is remembered for giving his job "everything I have" and for never leaving "anything on the field."

"I'll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments, but I would like people to remember about what I've done, is that every day for all of those years I've given it everything that I have and I've never left anything on the field," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said at the White House briefing Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.