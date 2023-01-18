Newly uncovered immigration records for Rep. George Santos' mother appear to contradict the embattled freshman Republican's repeated claim that she was present at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The records indicate that Fatima Devolder said she was in Brazil between 1999 and early 2003, and therefore not in New York City when the attacks took place. CNN obtained the records, first reported on by The Forward, from genealogy researcher Alex Calzareth, who received them from a Freedom of Information Act request.

CNN's Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

