Images of leaked classified documents were posted to at least two Discord chatrooms

Images of the leaked classified documents were posted to at least two chatrooms on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers, according to a CNN review of Discord posts and interviews with its users.

 Shutterstock

Images of the leaked classified documents were posted to at least two chatrooms on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers, according to a CNN review of Discord posts and interviews with its users.

The leaks began months ago on the first chatroom, called Thug Shaker Central, that Jack Teixeira allegedly oversaw, multiple US officials told CNN. An FBI affidavit unsealed Friday corroborates this timeline.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Jeremy Herb contributed to this reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.