Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's firearms ban By Whitney Wild and Shawna Mizelle, CNN Jan 20, 2023 An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs. This story is breaking and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. CNN's Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report
