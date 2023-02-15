President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Internal Revenue Service is expected to be grilled by lawmakers Wednesday over how he intends to oversee the use of $80 billion in new funding coming to the agency over the next decade.

Daniel Werfel, a former acting IRS commissioner, will testify before the Senate Committee on Finance Wednesday morning. The full Senate, which is controlled narrowly by Democrats, is expected to later approve his nomination.

