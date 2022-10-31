Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.

Young testified that he quickly became involved in the group after getting sucked into internet conspiracies of voter fraud after the 2020 election and, after the events of January 6, abandoned the group just as quickly -- burning his Oath Keeper shirt and the gear he wore that day in his sister's backyard, worried his mom would find out.

