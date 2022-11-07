House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "very scared" when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police.

Pelosi said in a new interview that she had been asleep in Washington, DC, after getting in the night before from San Francisco when her doorbell rang early in the morning. "I look up, I see it's 5, they must be at the wrong apartment," she told Cooper after he asked where she was when she got the news.

