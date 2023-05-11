A number of GOP senators pushed back on controversial claims made by Donald Trump at Wednesday night's CNN town hall, telling CNN they disagreed with him on a range of issues in a sign of the divisions within the Republican party over the former president.

John Cornyn, a member of Senate Republican leadership, told CNN after the town hall that Trump's inability to appeal to voters outside of his base is "a problem."

