Hunter Biden's lawyer seeks Treasury inspector general, congressional ethics inquiries as part of strategy to strike back at detractors

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, attends a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Biden's lawyer is asking for the Treasury Department's inspector general and the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch inquiries as part of a broader aggressive strategy to strike back at detractors of President Joe Biden's son.

Hunter Biden's lawyer is asking for the Treasury Department's inspector general and the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch inquiries as part of a broader aggressive strategy to strike back at detractors of President Joe Biden's son.

Abbe David Lowell, the lawyer for Hunter Biden, sent a letter to Deputy Inspector General Richard K. Delmar requesting a review of former Donald Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, who allegedly acquired and published online financial activities of Hunter Biden, known as Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs). A source familiar with Biden's legal team strategy says that Ziegler is currently a top focus. They recently filed a lawsuit accusing him of harassing Biden's team.

