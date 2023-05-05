The White House initially reacted with anxiety toward a decision by Hunter Biden's lawyer to pursue an aggressive legal strategy against increasing Republican attacks on him, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Much of the tension centered around Kevin Morris, the lawyer, bringing on attorney Abbe Lowell, who is known for his aggressive style and litigious nature. Since joining Hunter Biden's legal team, Lowell has fired off letters demanding investigations into Biden's opponents, filed a federal lawsuit in his defense and been involved in a child support dispute.

CNN's Sara Murray, Jeremy Diamond, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

