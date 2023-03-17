Hunter Biden is accusing the Delaware computer repair shop owner who worked on a laptop of trying to invade his privacy and wrongfully sharing his personal data for political purposes, according to new federal court filings.

Biden's lawyers also say that John Paul Mac Isaac opposed the presidential candidacy of Hunter's father, Joe Biden, and that he gave Hunter Biden's data to "political enemies" to help then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

