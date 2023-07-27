(CNN) — A version of Hunter Biden’s proposed agreements with federal prosecutors was made public Wednesday night by Politico, providing further insights into the convoluted legal deals that nearly collapsed under scrutiny from a federal judge at his plea hearing earlier in the day.

Politico published an undated and unsigned plea agreement, describing the deal for the president’s son to plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors. A “statement of facts” is attached, and provides a detailed narrative of Biden’s failure to pay nearly $2 million in taxes on time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.