Hunter Biden calls for criminal probes into effort to 'weaponize' laptop contents

On February 1, attorneys for Hunter Biden, seen here in Washington, DC, in May of 2021, asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop.

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked state and federal agencies to investigate a computer repair shop owner, Rudy Giuliani and number of right-wing political figures involved in disseminating contents of his laptop, alleging that they committed computer and other criminal violations in their effort to "weaponize" the laptop contents against his father.

The allegations -- made in letters to the Delaware attorney general, the Justice Department's National Security Division and the IRS -- mark the first time President Joe Biden's son and his legal team have publicly acknowledged that it was his personal data found on a laptop left at the Delaware repair shop.

