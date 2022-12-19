The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, when it's expected to announce criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, has said the panel will approve its final report at the meeting, but it won't be made public until Wednesday. Members of the committee have promised to release the report before the end of the year since Republicans are expected to dissolve the panel when they take over the House in January.

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed, Annie Grayer, Sara Murray and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

