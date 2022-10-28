The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be.

Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to win the chamber. They can get there just by picking up Democratic-held seats that former President Donald Trump won in 2020, plus others that shifted closer toward the GOP in redistricting.

CNN's Gregory Krieg and Renée Rigdon contributed to this report.

