In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, legal clashes have broken out over whether to count absentee ballots with missing information. In Georgia, conservative activists have continued to pursue mass voter challenges in a last-ditch effort to purge people from the registration rolls.

And in Arizona, some voters have complained of feeling intimidated by the conduct of people -- some of whom have been armed -- standing watch near ballot drop boxes in the hunt for supposed vote fraud.

