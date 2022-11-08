It's Election Day in America. Voters are deciding on crucial contests across the country that will determine who controls Congress and state governments, as they cast their ballot for the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races, including for secretary of state and attorney general. Voters will also have the chance to weigh in on dozens of statewide ballot measures.
Here's everything you need to know about when polls close and how to watch CNN's special coverage.
How to follow CNN's election coverage
CNN's Election Night in America Special Coverage will stream live starting at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, through midnight ET on Thursday, November 10, without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under "TV Channels," or CNNgo where available.
You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN's decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.
Election resources
CNN has numerous election-related resources available to readers:
Indiana's 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th Congressional Districts and Kentucky's 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Congressional districts. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in Indiana and Kentucky close at 7 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:
Georgia
Indiana
Kentucky
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
Note: In Florida's 3rd through 27th Congressional Districts, the polls close at 7 p.m. All other races in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
The last polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Note: Polls in the following House districts close at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas' 2nd, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts; Michigan's 2nd through 13th; Texas' 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd and 24th through 38th. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in these states close at 9 p.m. ET.
The last polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET in:
Arkansas
The last polls close at 9 p.m. ET in:
Arizona
Colorado
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
South Dakota
Texas
Wisconsin
Wyoming
The last polls close at 10 p.m. ET in:
Montana
Nevada
Utah
Note: In Idaho's 2nd congressional district, the polls close at 10 p.m. ET. All other races in Idaho close at 11 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.